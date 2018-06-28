NTT Com to offer VMware Cloud Verified Service Featuring VMware Cloud Foundation and Hybrid Cloud Extension Globally

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), and VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), today announced an expansion of the companies' decade-long cloud partnership whereby NTT Com will now offer the Enterprise Cloud (ECL) powered by VMware Cloud Foundation service globally. This new service will deliver advanced hybrid cloud environments consisting of VMware's full software-defined data center stack, and enable a frictionless path to the hybrid cloud through the inclusion of VMware Hybrid Cloud Extension. As part of this announcement, NTT Com will also become a VMware Cloud Verified Partner and will display the VMware Cloud Verified logo as proof that its services are compatible with VMware cloud infrastructure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005409/en/

By combining ECL powered by VMware Cloud Foundation with NTT Com's global MPLS service, Arcstar Universal One (UNO) and Nexcenter data centers, the new service will enable enterprises to securely and easily transit to the cloud, or provide a consistent hybrid cloud infrastructure across on-premises data centers and the cloud.

Secure and easy transition from on-premises to cloud

ECL powered by VMware Cloud Foundation will enable customers to move their on-premises VMware workloads to ECL without changing existing security policies or setting designs. VMware Hybrid Cloud Extension offered as part of this service will enable fast, scheduled bulk migration of applications with no replatforming, retesting, or change in tooling required. As a result, the workloads and risks of shifting to the cloud can be greatly reduced.

ECL powered by VMware Cloud Foundation will enable customers to move their on-premises VMware workloads to ECL without changing existing security policies or setting designs. VMware Hybrid Cloud Extension offered as part of this service will enable fast, scheduled bulk migration of applications with no replatforming, retesting, or change in tooling required. As a result, the workloads and risks of shifting to the cloud can be greatly reduced. Hybrid cloud operated securely and seamlessly with on-premises

ECL powered by VMware Cloud Foundation will enable the integrated management of on-premises and cloud environments for efficient system operation and strengthened IT governance. Also, by connecting on-premises data centers and clouds on UNO, customers will be able to build hybrid clouds to meet the security requirements of their core systems.

"In the midst of digital transformation, enterprises are accelerating cloud shift from their own on-premises to cloud," said Masaaki Moribayashi, senior executive vice president, NTT Com. "This service is the solution, on top of our partnership, that will help enterprises in transitioning their applications to the cloud. I'm confident in the comfort that customers can feel using our more secure and high quality services backed by our combined capabilities. This announcement builds on more than a decade of collaboration in cloud between NTT Com and VMware, as we continue to create new value and deliver it to mutual customers."

"Cloud service providers play a critical role in the digital transformation of enterprises by enabling highly secure global reach, complemented by specialized local delivery capability," said Ajay Patel, senior vice president, Cloud Provider Software Business Unit at VMware. "VMware's collaboration with NTT Communications reflects our shared commitment to and vision of enabling customers to adopt the cloud seamlessly and securely, while maximizing investments in existing software, tools and talent. We are delighted to have NTT Com offer a compatible VMware Cloud Verified hybrid cloud solution."

"Enterprises are in the midst of a digital transformation movement, so the migration of applications and workloads to the cloud has become critical. Enterprises increasingly require hybrid IT environments with highly synchronized cloud and on-premises capabilities. Accordingly, cloud platforms must guarantee high-level security and operational integrity on par with on-premises," according to Courtney Munroe, Group Vice President of IDC. "NTT Com recognizes that enterprises require a consistent level of security and agility for hybrid IT across the entire spectrum of cloud, on-premises facilities, and data centers. NTT Communications' Enterprise Cloud powered by VMware Cloud Foundation and Hybrid Cloud Extension are great solutions for hybrid enterprise IT requirements, and NTT Com is uniquely positioned to facilitate this solution via its global MPLS network, cloud platform, and extensive data center assets."

The VMware Cloud Verified designation gives customers confidence that these providers are adopting the most complete and advanced VMware technologies from their cloud service providers, assuring the greatest degree of interoperability across clouds and the greatest advantage for their business. VMware Cloud Verified partners such as NTT Com fuel business growth by driving innovation, improving efficiency and lowering costs for customers as they transform application portfolios for a multi-cloud, multi-device world.

The services are expected to be available in the U.S., UK and Germany within NTT Com's fiscal year ending March 2019, after availability in Japan which is expected in summer 2018.

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications solves the world's technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000m2 of the world's most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Data, NTT Security, NTT DOCOMO and Dimension Data, we are NTT Group. www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com Facebook@NTT Com LinkedIn@NTT Com

About VMware

VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, this year VMware celebrates twenty years of breakthrough innovation benefiting business and society. For more information please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

Notes: VMware, VMware Cloud, Cloud Foundation, and Hybrid Cloud Extension are trademarks or registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. The word "partner" or "partnership" does not indicate a legal collaboration relationship with NTT Communications and other companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005409/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

NTT Communications

Mr. Yuichiro Iwahashi / Mr. Yohei Shibuya, +81 (0)3 6733 9521

Cloud Services

g-cl@ntt.com

or

VMware

Roger T. Fortier, +1 650 427-2410

Global Communications

rfortier@vmware.com