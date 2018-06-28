Digital Masters Awards 2018 Honour Europe's Leading Digital Executives and Showcase Quality of Senior Female Tech Talent

LONDON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Demetra Pinsent of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty collected the CEO of the Year trophy at the fifth annual Digital Masters Awards in London, whilst senior executives from Spotify, Farfetch and Sky also walked away with the coveted Green Cubes.

The event, held at the V&A in London, gathered over 400 of the tech community's C-level executives, entrepreneurs and investors to celebrate the world-class executives leading European companies to global success.

Organised by executive search and networking firm, The Up Group, and supported by EY and Silicon Valley Bank, the event showcased the individuals driving innovation and creativity across ten core business functions, both in high-growth digital organisations and more traditional business environments.

The 2018 edition of the Awards also introduced a "Rising Star" category - aimed at uncovering up-and-coming talent, which was won by Alicia Delahunt, who is the newly appointed Chief Digital Officer at Ralph Lauren.

Clare Johnston, CEO & founder of The Up Group said: "What's most striking about this year's finalists is the sheer diversity in terms of the businesses represented - from digital stalwarts like Facebook, Spotify and Farfetch, alongside companies as diverse as the Financial Times and McLaren; we've reached a stage where it's clear that all kinds of companies now understand the importance of employing the very best digital talent for competitive advantage. I'm also extremely encouraged to see almost half of the awards being won by senior female business leaders, and hope we see this trend continue in the years to come."

This year's winners were decided by a judging panel of 35 of the region's leading tech investors and advisors, and chaired by Daniel Waterhouse of Balderton Capital.

The 2018 winners in full:

CEO of the Year

Demetra Pinsent, Charlotte Tilbury

Excellence in General Management

Pascal Gauthier, Ledger

Excellence in Commercial Management

Melissa Di Donato, SAP

Excellence in Finance

Andy Botha, ZPG

Excellence in Technology

Caroline Hargrove, McLaren Applied Technologies

Excellence in Product

Kyle McGinn, Facebook

Excellence in People & Talent

Katarina Berg, Spotify

Excellence in Marketing

John Veichmanis, Farfetch

Excellence in Data

Tom Betts, Financial Times

Excellence in Digital Transformation

Patrick Miceli, Sky

Rising Star

Alicia Delahunt, Ralph Lauren

For more information, please visit: http://www.digitalmastersawards.com/.

