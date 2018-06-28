

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services group Hunting PLC (HTG.L) reported Thursday that its performance during the first half has continued to reflect strong activity levels within US onshore completions.



Given current market conditions, and the outlook for the remainder of the year, the management continues to take a cautious view on the rate of recovery in the wider market in the second half. But, the company currently remain comfortable with the market consensus for the 2018 full year outturn.



In its first half pre-close trading update, Hunting said the first half performance reflects improved sentiment in the US offshore market and localised regional improvements in the Asia Pacific and Middle East markets. Activity levels in Europe and Canada remain challenging as lower drilling activity continues to impact these markets.



Based on these regional trends, Hunting Titan has delivered a performance ahead of management's expectations and the US segment has returned to operating profitability, while Hunting's other segments have delivered an operating loss in the period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX