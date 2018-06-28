

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) announced an agreement to purchase Chargemaster, the UK's largest electric vehicle charging company. BP Chargemaster will operate as a wholly-owned BP entity.



Chargemaster runs POLAR, the largest public charging network in the UK. The POLAR network now includes over 6,500 public charging points. The company has over 40,000 customers of its POLAR network. Chargemaster is also a leading supplier of home charging points across the UK and has strong links with car manufacturers, as the charging partner for a number of car brands in the UK.



BP said its customers in the UK can expect to access BP Chargemaster chargers on forecourts over the next 12 months. By 2040, BP estimates that there will be 12 million EVs on UK roads, up from around 135,000 in 2017.



