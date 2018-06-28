Duck Creek Technologies announced today that insurance technology leader Bart Patrick has joined the company as Managing Director for the European market. Based in London, Patrick is responsible for the expansion of Duck Creek's presence in the EMEA market.

Patrick brings more than 25 years of experience to bear on Duck Creek's plans in Europe. Specialising in digital insurance innovation, his prior roles include heading up insurance business strategy, technology, services, and sales for companies such as TCS, SAP, Pega, and SAS running P&Ls in excess of £25m and supporting staffing levels of more than 1,000. In his most recent role as Director, Insurance EMEA at SAP, Patrick directed Insurance Innovation for the EMEA North region, helping insurers and insurtechs alike get the most from their investments in technology.

"The insurance industry's appetite for cloud-based, modern core technologies that support flexibility, connectivity, smart operations, and innovation is growing daily," said Patrick. "Duck Creek has been leading insurers' digital transformation processes for years. It is extremely exciting to be growing our footprint in Europe, where some of the most creative and ambitious business strategies are being set. Those who know me understand my passion for doing the right thing for the insurance market, and I believe Duck Creek is doing all the right things."

"What attracted me to Duck Creek was its foundation in deep insurance business know-how combined with a highly-configurable, open SaaS solution (Duck Creek OnDemand) that gives insurers what they need to succeed in today's highly competitive insurance marketplace," Patrick continued.

"The European market is a significant component of our overall growth strategy," said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Revenue Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "Bart's knowledge of the marketplace and his deep business and technical experience make him a great choice to head our European efforts. We're thrilled to have him on board."

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for general insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. All of the company's offerings are available standalone or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the general insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005147/en/

Contacts:

Racepoint Global

Paul Rechichi, 617-624-3295

prechichi@racepointglobal.com