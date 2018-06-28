

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated to a 14-month high in June, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Consumer prices advanced 2.3 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2 percent rise in May. This was the fastest increase since April 2017, when prices climbed 2.6 percent and was above the forecast of 2.2 percent.



EU harmonized inflation also rose to 2.3 percent in June from 2.1 percent a month ago. The rate came in line with expectations.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.3 percent in June and the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.2 percent. Economists had forecast both the CPI and HICP to rise 0.2 percent each in June.



