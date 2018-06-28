Tectonic Gold Plc - Issue of Equity

28 June 2018

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company has issued a total of 30,800,000 ordinary shares of 0.01p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2p per share.

Of these shares, 26,650,000 have been issued to Titeline Drilling Pty Ltd ("Titeline") pursuant to an offer made to Titeline as the only other shareholder in the capital of Signature Gold Limited ("Signature Gold") and in accordance with the terms of an equity payment agreement entered into by Titeline and Signature Gold on 22 May 2018. On acceptance of the offer and issue of the shares to Titeline, Signature Gold becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Tectonic Gold. As consideration for the issue of the Ordinary Shares, Titeline has created a credit facility amounting to AUS$900,000 (approximately GBP500,000) to be made available to Signature Gold for the purpose of satisfying certain payment obligations under the Drilling Agreement between it and Titeline. The Ordinary Shares issued to Titeline represent 3.9 per cent of the Company's enlarged issued share capital.

The remaining 4,150,000 Ordinary Shares have been allotted to professional advisers for services rendered to the Company.

Following the issue of these Ordinary Shares, the Company has 687,562,746 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 687,562,746.

The figure of 687,562,746 Ordinary Shares should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact: