

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales declined unexpectedly in May, figures from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Retail sales decreased by calendar-adjusted 0.3 percent annually, offsetting a revised 0.3 percent rise in April. Economists had forecast sales to grow 0.7 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales slid 0.4 percent, in contrast to April's 0.7 percent increase.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.1 percent after easing 0.4 percent in April. This was the second consecutive decrease in sales.



Sale of food and non-food products fell 0.1 percent each in May.



