sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

113,48 Euro		-0,72
-0,63 %
WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIEMENS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,32
113,36
12:56
113,32
113,36
12:56
28.06.2018 | 10:01
(34 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Siemens Financial Services: Combination of Equipment With Finance Benefits Wind Developers

MUNICH, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Finance proves crucial for Siemens Gamesa customers across the globe

- Preferred finance agreement with Siemens Financial Services offers bundled equipment, service and capital solutions for wind industry

- Bosco Le Piane project in Italy benefits from collaboration

Helping wind energy customers overcome funding obstacles, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has teamed up with Siemens Financial Services (SFS) to offer bundled solutions that include equipment and service with financing options. Finance is one of the biggest barriers facing clients as it varies from market to market, and the ability to offer financial solutions has proved to be a win-win in bringing clean energy projects online for Siemens Gamesa customers worldwide. Most recently, the Bosco Le Piane wind project in Italy benefited from this Siemens Gamesa-SFS collaboration. This is the fourth large-scale onshore wind farm in Italy financed by SFS in support of key clients that incorporate Siemens Gamesa technology. The other projects were Melfi, Tricarico and E-Vento.

This press release is available at http://www.siemens.com/press/PR2018060225FSEN

For further information on Siemens' Financial Services Division, please visit http://www.siemens.com/finance.

Contact for journalists
Jillian Lukach, Siemens Financial Services
Phone: +1-732-512-7550; Email: jillian.lukach@siemens.com
Follow Siemens Financial Services on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/siemens_sfs


© 2018 PR Newswire