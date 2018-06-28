The Royal Mint Launches a Set of Coins Featuring Paddington the Friendly Peruvian Bear

LONDON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Royal Mint has revealed two new commemorative coins to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Paddington Bear's first adventure in A Bear Called Paddington.

First created in 1958 by Michael Bond, Paddington Bear has captured the imagination of generations. The brilliant uncirculated and coloured silver Proof 50p coins feature Paddington in two of the most iconic locations from his adventures in London - Paddington Station and Buckingham Palace.

Whether they are familiar with the books or movies, Paddington fans will recognise his iconic suitcase, his namesake train station and the famous Buckingham Palace - as many first-time visitors to London will also have experienced.

The full designs capture the vivid blue and vibrant reds of Paddington's famous duffle coat and hat in minute detail - creating two miniature works of art that are beautiful, collectable coins.

Dave Knapton, Coin Designer at The Royal Mint, was chosen to immortalise Michael Bond's much-loved character for the coin collection and commented: "I loved reading the books about Paddington when I was younger, and felt a real sense of nostalgia as I was designing these coins. Paddington was part of my childhood, but now he's being discovered by a whole new generation. I wanted to bring his portrait to life and show him in a very realistic environment, so I began with a modern train at Paddington Station, showing Paddington waiting patiently on his suitcase for his new life to begin."

Anne Jessopp, Chief Executive of The Royal Mint commented: "It's wonderful to be able to celebrate a character from popular culture as well-loved as Paddington Bear, and the 60th anniversary of the books seemed an appropriate time. I'm sure Paddington would be very honoured to be the first Peruvian bear to appear on British coins."

