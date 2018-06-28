EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 JUNE 2018 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: NIXU CORPORATION ON 2 JULY 2018 The shares of Nixu Corporation will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on July 2, 2018. The shares of Nixu Corporation will be traded for the last time on First North Finland on June 29, 2018. Basic information on Nixu Corporation as of July 2, 2018: Trading code: NIXU Issuer code: NIXU ISIN-code: FI0009008387 LEI code: 743700XJHP6Z4BVTPJ17 Orderbook id: 103926 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 7 241 198 Listing date on the Official List: 2 July 2018 Industry: 9000 Technology ICB Supersector: 9500 Technology Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Petri Kairinen Address: Keilaranta 15 B FI-02150 Espoo FINLAND Phone: +358 9 478 1011 Internet: www.nixu.com Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 28.6.2018 OSAKKEET NIXU OYJ NASDAQ HELSINGIN PÖRSSILISTALLE 2.7.2018 Nixu Oyj listautuu Nasdaq Helsingin pörssilistalle maanantaina 2.7.2018. Nixu Oyj:n osake on viimeistä kertaa kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Finland -markkinapaikalla 29.6.2018. Nixu Oyj:n perustiedot 2.7.2018: Kaupankäyntitunnus: NIXU Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: NIXU ISIN-koodi: FI0009008387 LEI-tunnus: 743700XJHP6Z4BVTPJ17 id: 103926 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 7 241 198 Kaupankäynti pörssilistalla alkaa: 2.7.2018 Toimiala: 9000 Teknologia ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 9500 Teknologia Markkina-arvoluokka: Pienet yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Petri Kairinen Osoite: Keilaranta 15 B 02150 Espoo Puhelin: 09 478 1011 Internet: www.nixu.com Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260