Atos launches a new Cloud Access Security Broker solution to enforce enterprises' security policies across hybrid Cloud environments

Paris, June 28, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, launches a new Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Service using McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud to safeguard enterprise applications and data in the Cloud.

The new Atos CASB service will give enterprise customers the ability to:

Discover and remediate the risk from the use of 'Shadow IT' across the enterprise

Control and enforce data privacy and compliance policies across Shadow IT, sanctioned Cloud apps such as Office 365, Box, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, and IaaS platforms such as AWS and Azure

Protect enterprises' data through persistent protection, wherever it moves within the Cloud

The McAfee Skyhigh (https://www.mcafee.com/enterprise/en-us/about/mcafee-skyhigh.html) market leading CASB solution completes Atos' Cloud Security services and enables the secure digital transformation of its customers. It also supports its strategic offerings on Digital Workplace Services (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-digital-workplace) and Hybrid Cloud Services (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-canopy-orchestrated-hybrid-cloud).

For many enterprises, a CASB is an integral part of the "from anywhere and with any device" Digital Workplace strategy. It gives organizations the ability to ensure data protection, compliance policy enforcement and threat protection, whilst empowering employees to collaborate and communicate in a modern workplace.



Chris Moret, Senior Vice President Cyber Security at Atos, explains: "Our new Atos CASB service, developed with our strategic partner McAfee, combines the expertise of the market leading solution with the proficiency of the market leading managed security services provider (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release/general-press-releases_2018_06_14/atos-ranked-top-five-managed-security-services-worldwide-gartner-based-2017-market-share-revenue). Thanks to our 5,000 Atos Security specialists, we enhance the McAfee Skyhigh solution as a managed end-to-end experience for our customers."

Rajiv Gupta, Senior Vice President of the Cloud Security Business Unit, McAfee, adds: "CASB has quickly become the essential security foundation for enterprises' journey to the Cloud. McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud is based on our experience working with Fortune 1000 customers with partners like Atos. It is designed in the Cloud, for the Cloud, with comprehensive enterprise Cloud data protection, and robust threat detection and response capabilities."

From its global network of Security Operation Centers (https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security/managed-security-services) (SOCs) and 5000 security Experts, Atos offers a modular and flexible service to identify and report on Cloud activity, incident analysis, management and remediation. By adding CASB services to its SOCs, Atos can provide a single pane of glass to secure enterprise multi-cloud, hybrid, and legacy environments.

