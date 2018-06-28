

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in the three months ended May, though marginally, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to 3.7 percent in the March to May period from 3.8 percent in the February to April period. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to remain stable at 3.8 percent.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 170,600 in the three-month period to May from 177,000 in the preceding three-month period.



At the same time, the employment rate edged up to 59.9 percent from 59.8 percent.



