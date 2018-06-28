Stora Enso Evaluates Development Opportunities at its Oulu Mill in Finland

Stora Enso Oyj Investor News 28 June 2018 at 11.00 EEST

HELSINKI, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has started a feasibility study and an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for a possible investment in Oulu. The feasibility study and the EIA evaluate a potential conversion of the Oulu paper mill into packaging board production. The feasibility study is expected to be concluded by the end of 2018, and the EIA process is expected to take a minimum of 6 months.

Currently, Oulu Mill has a production capacity of 360 000 tons of chemical softwood pulp and 1 080 000 tons of woodfree coated papers on two paper machines. The potential investment would include a new chemi-thermomechanical pulp (CTMP) plant, a brown-based cartonboard line with a capacity of 450 000 t/a and a kraftliner line with a capacity of 400 000 t/a.

The potential conversion of Oulu Mill would enable Stora Enso to further improve its position in the growing consumer board and packaging solutions businesses and take a major step in its transformation. The other option is to continue the current fine paper production.

Capital expenditure for the potential conversion is estimated to be approximately EUR 700 million during years 2019-2021. This would fall within the Group's long-term capital expenditure policy of keeping capital expenditure into fixed assets approximately at the level of depreciation. The production on the potential new lines would start during 2020. Paper production at Oulu Mill will continue at least until early 2020.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

