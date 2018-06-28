

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk announced the headline results from PIONEER 3, a phase 3a trial with oral semaglutide for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. The trial achieved its primary objective by demonstrating statistically significant and superior reductions in HbA(1c) with oral semaglutide 7 and 14 mg compared to sitagliptin at week 26. The company said people treated with oral semaglutide 7 and 14 mg achieved statistically significant and superior reductions in body weight compared to sitagliptin at week 26. When applying the secondary statistical approach for week 26 and week 78, respectively, people treated with 7 and 14 mg oral semaglutide experienced statistically significantly greater reductions in HbA(1c) with 7 mg oral semaglutide, and 14 mg oral semaglutide compared with sitagliptin.



In the 78-week trial, oral semaglutide was well-tolerated and with a profile consistent with GLP-1-based therapy.



'With the results from the PIONEER 3 trial, we have shown that the two highest doses of oral semaglutide achieved superior improvements in glycaemic control and body weight compared to sitagliptin with a favourable safety profile consistent with GLP-1-based therapy' said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer of Novo Nordisk.



The PIONEER phase 3a clinical development programme for oral semaglutide is a global development programme with enrolment of 8,845 people with type 2 diabetes across 10 clinical trials, which are all expected to complete in 2018.



