

Asian stocks ended on a mixed note on Thursday as investors grappled with conflicting signals from senior officials in the Trump administration on trade policy.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.93 percent to 2,786.90 amid renewed trade tensions and ahead of Chinese manufacturing and non-manufacturing data due on Saturday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed early losses to end half a percent higher at 28,497.



Japanese shares ended largely unchanged near one-month lows due to uncertainty over the Trump administration's trade policy. The Nikkei average ended marginally lower at 22,270.39 after falling by as much as 1 percent earlier in the day. The broader Topix index closed 0.26 percent lower at 1,727.



Showa Shell fell 3.8 percent after hitting a record high the previous day on reports that Idemitsu Kosan's founding family is likely to drop its opposition to long-stalled plans for a merger with the company.



Australian shares eked out modest gains, led by banks, energy and materials stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 19.50 points or 0.31 percent to 6,215.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 15.30 points or 0.24 percent at 6,305.80.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto jumped 1-2 percent as base metal prices recovered on the London Metal Exchange and Chinese iron ore futures rose after the release of weekly steel inventory data.



The big four banks rose between 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent as investors looked for high dividend yields.



Energy stocks Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy and Oil Search climbed 1-3 percent after U.S. oil prices jumped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to reach three-and-a-half year highs, helped by supply disruptions in Libya and Canada as well as government data showing a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.



Realty stocks closed broadly lower amid signs of a softening housing market. Stockland Corp tumbled 3.2 percent and Goodman Group fell over 1 percent.



Seoul stocks slumped amid selling by foreign investors as the won hit an eight-month low against the dollar on uncertainty over global trade.



The benchmark Kospi tumbled 27.79 points or 1.19 percent to close at 2,314.24. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics lost 2.4 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix gave up 2 percent.



New Zealand shares finished little changed with a positive bias after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand maintained its Official Cash Rate at the record low of 1.75 percent and said it is well positioned to manage change in either direction - up or down - as necessary. Utilities gained ground, with Contact Energy rising 1.2 percent and Mercury NZ adding 1.7 percent.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down over 2 percent ahead of monetary policy decision due later today.



India's Sensex was moving down 0.3 percent and the Taiwan Weighted dropped 0.4 percent while Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was rising 0.2 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was gaining 0.3 percent.



Overnight, U.S stocks closed firmly in the red on increasing trade worries. The Dow dropped 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.9 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost as much as 1.5 percent.



