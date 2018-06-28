Backup and restore your data to Veeam Ready Infortrend storages

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced that Infortrend's EonStor DS and GS storage families have achieved Veeam Ready Repository status by exceeding its performance requirements, providing enterprises with powerful and flexible backup storage options.

Tested with latest version of Veeam software, the EonStor DS and GS storages have fulfilled the requirements for processes such as Full Backup, Full VM Restore, Synthetic Full Backup, and Instant VM Recovery. Therefore, enterprises utilizing Veeam for VMware or Hyper-V VMs backups can now choose these certified storages.

The EonStor DS family is a line of scalable, high-throughput SAN storage systems with 11,000 MB/s sequential read and 5,500 MB/s sequential write throughput that can greatly reduce local backup windows. It is also highly expandable with support of up to 450 drives (3.5") via high density expansion enclosures and available in multiple form factors to choose from.

On the other hand, the EonStor GS family is a line of high-availability unified storage system (NAS + SAN) with additional cloud gateway feature that offers remote backup to major cloud service provides such as Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Openstack Swift, and Alibaba Cloud.

"We are pleased that both EonStor DS and GS storage families are now Veeam ready and offers Veeam users comprehensive storage options in terms of price/performance, expansion capacities, form factors, and applications to choose from," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Click here for more details about the EonStor DS and GS families designated as Veeam Ready.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.