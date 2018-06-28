India's Exide Industries Limited and Switzerland-based Leclanché S.A. have announced a 75%-25% joint venture (JV) under which lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells, modules and battery packs will be manufactured in the state of Gujarat.Under the agreement, announced yesterday, Exide Industries, India's largest manufacturer of lead acid batteries, and energy storage solutions company, Leclanché will partner to set up a module and battery pack assembly line, which is set to be operational by the second quarter of 2019, and a Li-ion cell production plant, slated to be operational by mid-2020. "In the intervening ...

