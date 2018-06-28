

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Thursday as trade worries persisted and investors turned their focus to the two-day European Union meeting on migration policy that's kicking off in Brussels today.



The benchmark DAX was down 37 points or 0.30 percent at 12,311 in opening deals after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were down about half a percent each.



Thyssenkrupp shed 0.7 percent on reports that it is close to concluding a $17.4 billion deal with Tata Steel to combine their European assets.



In economic news, Germany's consumer confidence is set to remain stable in July, survey data from market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index held steady at 10.7 points. This was slightly above the expected level of 10.6.



The route taken by the U.S. President in terms of the trade policy towards the EU is causing concern, GfK said. In contrast, the income expectations and propensity to buy improved in the month.



