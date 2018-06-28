The following information is based on the press release from Christian Hansen Holding A/S (Christian Hansen) published on June 28, 2018 and may be subject to change. The Board of Christian Hansen has decided on an extraordinary dividend of DKK 5.94 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is June 29, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and futures in Christian Hansen (CHR). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684275