Regenerative Medicine Market to be Driven by Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases and Massive Growth in Geriatric Population Till 2022 | Million Insights

Global regenerative medicine market is witnessing a transitional phase in the recent years and continues to evolve rapidly in the assessment period. Regenerative medicine is a novel scientific approach emphasizing on harnessing the power of stem cells and body's own regenerative competences to regain function to damaged cells, organs and tissues. Intensive research is conducted to grasp why and how several types of cells have ability to mature into specialized tissues and cells.

Additionally, regenerative medicine is also inclusive of tissue engineering. Bioengineers along with biologists, nanotechnologists, physicians and other specialties are working upon connecting tissues and potential organs or scaffolds made of biological materials to resemble cartilage, bone and other structure that supports tissue and organ growth.

Regenerative medicine also helps in understanding and promoting the ability of an organ or tissue to repair by self. Several adult tissues contain stem cells, but stem cell are dysfunctional or impaired by disease. By using certain factors to trigger and promote essential processes in a diseased organ to unlock many novel therapies towards degenerative diseases.

On a commercial scale, many scientists are utilizing regenerative medicine approaches to rebuild stem cells and tissues and in some clinical trials, practicing novel therapies is a gateway to modern way of treating degenerative diseases. Hence, regenerative medicine as a part of intrinsic therapy is gaining traction presently and the regenerative medicine market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of regenerative medicine market includes government and private subsidy to assist development of regenerative medicine. Additionally, rising incidences of chronic diseases and genetic ailments, rise in healthcare expenditure and massive growth in geriatric population is anticipated to fuel the market growth for forecast period. However, market entrants and product failures are likely to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Regenerative medicine market is segmented into cell-based products and acellular products, based on type. Regenerative medicine market is segmented into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering and immunotherapy, based on therapy. Regenerative medicine market is segmented into orthopedic & musculoskeletal disorders, dermatology, cardiology, diabetes, central nervous system disease, ocular, autoimmune, rare diseases and dental/oral diseases.

Regenerative medicine market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa. North America is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. APAC regions are anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR owing to rise in research activities in Asian countries, availability of funding for research and establishment of research centers responsible for the APAC market growth. The key players in the regenerative medicine market include Organogenesis Inc, Osiris Therapeutics Inc, Vericel Corporation Inc, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive Inc, Medtronic, Acelity, Integra LifeSciences, Cook Biotech Inc and C.R. Bard.

