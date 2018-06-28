Another big energy group transitioning to clean sources has chosen to change its name to reflect the new strategy. The Spanish gas and power provider started investing in solar last spring.Spain-based natural gas and power provider, Gas Natural Fenosa has changed its name to Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. The move, the company explained, is part of its Strategic Plan 2018-2022, which envisages more innovation, digitalisation, simplicity and globality, as well as a stronger commitment towards clean energy sources. "With Naturgy, we are building an international brand adapted to all the global markets ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...