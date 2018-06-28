

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK), a German pharmaceutical company, announced Thursday that it has acquired the rights in Europe, Middle East, and Africa or EMEA to the medicated anti-dandruff shampoo Nizoral from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, affiliated to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).



The anti-dandruff shampoo is marketed under the brand names Nizoral and Nizorelle in UK.



The shampoo generated sales of approximately 33 million euros in EMEA in 2017.



Recently, Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) agreed to buy exclusive marketing rights to Nizoral, a medical, anti-dandruff shampoo brand, in Asia-Pacific for a total consideration of 60 million pounds.



The medical ingredient Ketoconazole, which was developed by Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and its affiliates, is the most frequently prescribed active ingredient for the treatment of dandruff.



Nizoral's market share in the EMEA region is several times that of its nearest competitor, making it the clear market leader among medicated anti-dandruff shampoos, the company noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX