

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell slightly on Thursday as trade worries persisted and Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned about high levels of household debt, saying households that have high debt could be badly affected in a recession.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 15 points or 0.20 percent at 7,606 in late opening deals after rising 1.1 percent in the previous session.



Mining stocks such as Anglo American and Antofagasta fell around 1 percent.



John Wood Group tumbled 3.2 percent after leaving its full-year outlook unchanged.



BP Plc shed 0.8 percent after the oil giant announced an agreement to purchase Chargemaster, the U.K.'s largest electric vehicle charging company.



Tullow Oil tumbled 3 percent despite reporting solid first-half production results.



