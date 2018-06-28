

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) announced the company has agreed the sale of its entire 45% interest in the Chergui asset in Tunisia to Perenco. Petrofac is expected to book a small gain on the transaction.



The company said this sale marks another milestone in its strategy to transition back to a capital light business model by divesting non-core assets and follows the recent disposal of the JSD6000 offshore pipelaying vessel project.



CFO Alastair Cochran said: 'This transaction demonstrates we are delivering on our clear strategy of focusing on our core and reducing capital intensity.'



