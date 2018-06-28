

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic confidence deteriorated in June, data from the European Commission showed Thursday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 112.3 in June from 112.5 in May but remained above the expected 112.0.



The industrial confidence index held steady at 6.9, while it was forecast to drop to 6.4. At the same time, the indicator for retail trade rose slightly to 0.8 from 0.7 in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the consumer sentiment index slid to -0.5 in June from +0.2 a month ago. The score matched flash estimate.



Another report from EU showed that the business climate index dropped to 1.39 in June from 1.44 in May.



Managers' appraisals of their overall and export order books worsened markedly, while their assessments of the past production and the stocks of finished products remained virtually unchanged.



