

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving lower on Thursday as concerns over global trade persisted and investors turned their focus to the two-day European Union meeting on migration policy that's kicking off in Brussels today.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.3 percent at 378.76 in late opening deals after rising 0.7 percent on Wednesday.



The German DAX was declining half a percent and France's CAC 40 index was losing 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed.



Germany's Thyssenkrupp shed 0.9 percent on reports that it is close to concluding a $17.4 billion deal with Tata Steel to combine their European assets.



French utility Suez dropped 1 percent after Berenberg cut its rating on the stock.



Mining stocks such as Anglo American and Antofagasta fell around 1 percent.



John Wood Group tumbled 3.2 percent in London after leaving its full-year outlook unchanged.



Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB rallied 2.2 percent after declaring its second-quarter results.



In economic releases, Germany's consumer confidence is set to remain stable in July, survey data from market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index held steady at 10.7 points. This was slightly above the expected level of 10.6.



The pound hit a fresh 2018 low against the dollar after Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned about high levels of household debt, saying households that have high debt could be badly affected in a recession.



