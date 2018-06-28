KEW MEDIA DISTRIBUTION, part of KEW MEDIA GROUP INC. (TSX:KEW and KEW.WT) ("KEW"), has signed numerous deals across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) as it prepares to showcase a wealth of new content to buyers attending the NATPE Budapest International television market this week.

In a pan CEE deal, leading international media company Viasat World has secured Pay TV rights to two seasons of Frankie Drake Mysteries (Shaftesbury Films in association with CBC and UKTV), two seasons of acclaimed code-breaking thriller The Bletchley Circle (World Productions), and 100 Days to Victory from KEW'S Bristow Global Media and Electric Pictures.

Major Polish deals include the sale of mystery series Bellevue (Muse Entertainment and Back Alley Films) to digital TV platform NC+ and the new documentary special Harry Meghan: A Very Modern Romance (Odyssey Television) to public broadcaster TVP.

Rounding out KEW's CEE sales activity is a deal with Turkey's Digiturk for KEW's Jigsaw Productions' Rolling Stone Magazine: Stories from the Edge, the six-part inside look at the iconic magazine (in production with Nevision Limited and in association with Rolling Stone Productions) and six movies including Hector and the Search for Happiness starring Simon Pegg, Rosamund Pike, and Christopher Plummer; and Wreckers starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.

KEW MEDIA DISTRIBUTION will debut a raft of titles at NATPE Budapest International including the new second season of Frankie Drake Mysteries and true crime series In Plain Sight, distributed via its recent deal with KEW'S Frantic Films. As part of its ongoing representation deal with the U.S. Television Academy, KEW MEDIA DISTRIBUTION will showcase rights to the glittering 70th Emmy Awards, the star-studded evening of glamour and talent that attracts millions of viewers around the globe.

ABOUT KEW MEDIA GROUP INC.

KEW MEDIA GROUP is a leading publicly-listed content company that produces and distributes multi-genre content worldwide. Companies included in the KEW family are the production companies: Architect Films, Awesome Media Entertainment, Bristow Global Media, Campfire Film Television, Collins Avenue Productions, Frantic Films, Jigsaw Productions, Media Headquarters, Our House Media, Sienna Films and Spirit Digital Media; as well as the distribution companies: Kew Media Distribution (formerly Content Media Corporation) and TCB Media Rights.

With primary offices in London, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto, the KEW MEDIA GROUP companies develop, produce and distribute more than 1,000 hours of content every year, as well as distribute a library of more than 13,000 hours, to almost every available viewing platform internationally. KEW aspires to offer great content from all over the world to viewers of all ages and tastes. The company promotes transparency, equality, respect, and inclusiveness and plans to grow with the benefit of people from a wide range of perspectives and backgrounds.

