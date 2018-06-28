Compuware Corporation: Compuware Topaz Removes Go-To-Market Friction by Giving DevOps Fast, Efficient and Secure Access to Enterprise Data

Advanced Data Visualization, Masking and Conversion Ensure Agile, Compliant Delivery of Apps and Analytics

Enterprises often find themselves unable to tap the full potential business value of their diverse data because DevOps teams can't get all the data they need, when they need it, in the format they require.



Compuware Topaz for Enterprise Data takes labor, complexity and risk out of the data-to-value pipeline with powerful extraction, masking and visualization for the mainframe and other platforms.



With Topaz for Enterprise Data, enterprises can empower DevOps staff across skill/experience levels to more quickly, efficiently and securely leverage all available data sources to deliver high-value apps and analytics.

DETROIT, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compuware (http://www.compuware.com/) today released the new Topaz for Enterprise Data (https://compuware.com/topaz-for-enterprise-data-visibility/), which provides a powerful combination of data visualization, extract and load, and advanced data masking capabilities. With it, DevOps teams can more quickly, efficiently and securely access and leverage data from the mainframe and other platforms.

Fast, streamlined access to high-value data has become an urgent concern as businesses seek competitive advantages in a digital economy, while fulfilling increasingly stringent compliance requirements. Topaz for Enterprise Data empowers developers, QA staff, operations teams and data scientists at all skill and experience levels to ensure they have immediate, secure access to the data they need, when they need it, in any format required.

Data masking is a top concern, given the importance of protecting personally identifiable information (PII) and complying with regulatory mandates such as GDPR-even during development and testing, especially when outsourcing these functions.

Topaz for Enterprise Data's capabilities are particularly important for enterprises with large, diverse datasets of high business value residing on the mainframe that contain sensitive business or personal information. As senior mainframe professionals retire, large enterprises must transfer responsibility for stewardship of this data to a new generation of DevOps artisans with less hands-on mainframe experience.

Topaz for Enterprise Data empowers these artisans to:

Readily understand relationships between data even when they lack direct familiarity with specific data types or applications, to ensure data integrity and resulting code quality.

Quickly generate data for testing, training or business analytics purposes that properly and accurately represents actual production data.

Ensure that any sensitive business or personal data extracted from production is properly masked for privacy and compliance purposes, while preserving essential data relationships and characteristics.

Convert file type as required.

Topaz users can access all these capabilities from within a familiar Eclipse development environment.

"Testing with production-like obfuscated data helps us develop and deliver better quality applications, as well as remain compliant with data privacy requirements," said Lynn Farley, Manager of Data Management at TCF Bank. "Topaz provides our developers with a way to implement data privacy rules to obfuscate multiple data types across platforms and with consistent results."

"Leveraging a modern interface for fast, simple access to data for testing and other purposes is critical to digital agility," said Rich Ptak of IT analyst firm Ptak Associates. "The latest version of Compuware Topaz for Enterprise Data delivers a benefits trifecta to resolve the long-standing challenge of rapidly getting value from the reams of data from disparate sources and formats that are critical to DevOps and continuous improvement."

Today's announcement marks the 15th consecutive quarter that Compuware has delivered essential innovation to help large enterprises master Agile and DevOps tasks on a mainstreamed mainframe (https://resources.compuware.com/ten-steps-to-true-mainframe-agility?utm_campaign=FY17Q4_WP_%208%20Steps%20To%20True%20Mainframe%20Agility&utm_source=Web), so they can best leverage the platform's unmatched performance, scalability, reliability, efficiency and security.

"The wealth of data that should give large enterprises a major competitive advantage in the digital economy often instead becomes a hindrance due to the complexity of sourcing across platforms, databases and formats," said Chris O'Malley (https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophertomalley/), CEO of Compuware. "With Topaz for Enterprise Data, Compuware is removing these hindrances-so there's far less friction between enterprise data and business wins."

