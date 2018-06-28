Segula Technologies Enters Cooperation With ESG MOBILITY to Further Strengthen its Position in Germany and Pave the Way Towards its Strategic Vision for 2022

PARIS, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Worldwide engineering group SEGULA Technologies ("Segula") today announces its cooperation in strategic projects with ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH, based in Munich, Germany. Under the brand "ESG MOBILITY", ESG supplies a diverse range of products and services geared toward the mobility of tomorrow, in the areas of E/E and software/IT, with a focus on automated driving, e-mobility and connected solutions.

The cooperation aims to support the partner firms' major automotive customers across all engineering services. It will be underpinned both by Segula's know-how in project management for full vehicle work-packages, and by ESG's long-standing expertise and extensive know-how in electrics/electronics in general as well as in electro-mobility in particular. Segula has a worldwide presence with locations in France, Spain, Brazil and China. This cooperation strengthens ESG's position as established supplier to major German and international OEMs with locations including Russelsheim, China and the US.

With its new partner, Segula will greatly enhance its digital capacities and expertise in the automotive sector, further extending its ability to provide clients with integrated solutions. This both strengthens Segula's and ESG's market position and offer.

The cooperation with ESG MOBILITY will grow Segula's footprint in Germany, most notably by enhancing its offer for the automotive sector with digital and innovation solutions.

Laurent Germain, CEO of the International Department, Segula Technologies, stated: "We are delighted to announce our strategic cooperation with ESG MOBILITY, which unites Segula's global presence and leverage with ESG's digital expertise. Together, we will be able to better address the increasingly diverse needs of German and European customers and give them the reassurance of 'Made in Germany' engineering."

This latest move in Germany complements Segula's previous activities in the market, most recently its acquisition of EK Design, a specialist in the automotive and industrial / special vehicle sector; as well as Technicon Design.

Laurent Germain added: "Germany's automotive sector is a key growth market for us, With this cooperation with ESG MOBILITY in strategic projects we have taken the next step in achieving our strategic vision of becoming the world's leading automotive solutions provider by 2022."

Wolfgang Sczygiol, managing director of ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH and head of ESG MOBILITY, stated: "With Segula, ESG has found an ideal partner to pursue its strategic targets for sustainable growth as a leading service provider at the interface between electrical systems/electronics and software/IT for the mobility of tomorrow."

About Segula Technologies

SEGULA Technologies is an engineering group with a worldwide presence, helping to boost competitiveness within all the major industrial sectors: automotive, aerospace, energy, rail, naval, pharmaceutical and petrochemical. Operating in 28 countries and with 140 offices worldwide, the Group fosters a close relationship with its customers thanks to the expertise of its 11,000 employees. As a leading engineering specialist placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, SEGULA Technologies undertakes large-scale projects, ranging from studies to industrialisation and production.

About ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH

For five decades, ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH has been one of the leading German companies in the development, integration and operation of complex, safety-related electronic and IT systems and currently has sales of over EUR 300 million. Some 2,000 employees in Germany and internationally working in the three business areas of ESG DEFENCE + PUBLIC SECURITY, CYOSS (Cyber Security and Data Analytics) and ESG MOBILITY provide products and services in logistics, systems development, training and consultation to a range of customers that includes public authorities as well as defence and industry organisations. Serving the automotive industry, ESG MOBILITY has 1,000 employees at 12 sites in Germany, the US and China and supplies a diverse range of products and services geared toward the mobility of tomorrow, in the areas of E/E and software/IT, with a focus on automated driving, e-mobility and connected solutions.

