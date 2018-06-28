sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Oncoinvent Researcher Pesents Findings at SNMMI Annual Meeting in Philadelphia

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncoinvent is pleased to announce that research scientist Elisa Napoli presented Radspherin research findings earlier this week during the Monday morning Novel Radiochemistry session at The Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, USA.

The SNMMI Annual Meeting is a prestigious educational, scientific, research, and networking event in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging and provides physicians, technologists, pharmacists, laboratory professionals, and scientists with an in-depth view of the latest research and development in the field as well as providing insights into practical applications for the clinic. As such, the company is honored that Ms. Napoli was selected to present at this year's meeting. A copy of the presentation abstract can be downloaded from the Oncoinvent Publications webpage.

For further information, please contact:
Jan A. Alfheim
Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +47-46-44-00-45
Email: Alfheim@oncoinvent.com

IR enquiries:
Ole Peter Nordby
Chief Financial Officer
Cell: +47-41-28-71-79
Email: nordby@oncoinvent.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/oncoinvent-as/r/oncoinvent-researcher-presents-findings-at-snmmi-annual-meeting-in-philadelphia,c2559826

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/15403/2559826/868131.pdf

PDF


