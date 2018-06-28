

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure reflecting the current economic situation in euro area decreased for the fourth straight month in June to the lowest level in just over one-and-a-half years, results of a survey by the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Thursday.



The Bank of Italy/CEPR Eurocoin indicator dropped to 0.48 in June from 0.55 in May.



Greater caution on the part of households and firms and the weak industrial cycle continue to hold back the indicator, which has also begun to feel the effects of the slowdown in global trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX