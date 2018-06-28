Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 27-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 404.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 408.61p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 400.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 404.43p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---