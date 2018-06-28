Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 27-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2019.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 2037.70p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1969.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 1987.72p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---