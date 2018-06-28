

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated at the end of the second quarter, preliminary estimate from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 1.0 percent rise in May.



The acceleration of inflation was mainly due to higher prices of unregulated energy and food products.



Core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food, rose to 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.3 percent in June.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, quickened to 1.5 percent in June from 1.0 percent in the previous month. The expected inflation was 1.4 percent.



Month-over-month, the HICP increased 0.3 percent versus the expected gain of 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX