Wereldhave N.V.: Katja Stello appointed as Head of Marketing, Branding & Communication of Wereldhave N.V.

Katja Stello (44) has been appointed as Head of Marketing, Branding & Communication at Wereldhave as of July 1st, 2018. In this new position she will focus on creating a preferred position for Wereldhave and the commercial real estate portfolio with all relevant external and internal stakeholders by defining the group long term marketing and branding strategy. In this role she oversees group marketing, corporate communications, design and customer experience.

Katja has been working as an interim marketing professional for the past ten months at Wereldhave Netherlands. She has over 10 years of experience in strategic marketing and branding positions within various branches like Retail, IT, Hospitality and Finance.

2018-06-28 corporate update Appointment Katja Stello (http://hugin.info/134202/R/2201835/853984.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Wereldhave N.V. via Globenewswire

