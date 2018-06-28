Sexy Lingerie Market to Rise Owing to High Demand for Several Styles of Lingerie From the Feminine Populace in the Region: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Sexy Lingerie Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Lingerie is a garment that is a part of women's clothing, which comprises lightweight robes, undergarments, and sleepwear. It looks good on every woman, no matter her size, shape, and proportions. Sexy Lingerie Market is segmented based on types, product types, material, distribution channels, and region. Types such as the corset, closed-crotch drawers, sheer nightgown, teddy, camisole, bustier, chemise, and others classify Sexy Lingerie. Corsets help shape the figure of women creating slim waist and large bust. Longer corsets give a very curvy and feminine shape. Chemise lingerie style has a looser fit and falls above the knee with a superior fitting in comparison to babydoll and is available in several colors and fabrics.

Camisoles are an attractive layer piece or undergarment for a clothing. However, babydoll is sheer lingerie, which is flirty and sexy in style and is comfortable for all figures from curvy to small. Product types such as Shape wear, bra, loungewear, knickers and panties, and others classify Sexy Lingerie. Bra styling comprises of sporty, underwired, soft, padded, and others. It is a garment to shape and support the breast and are available in exclusive colors and styles. Material such as silk, cotton, lace, mesh, satin, leather, lycra, chiffon, charmeuse, and others classify Sexy Lingerie. Distribution channels such as online stores, storefront, and others classify Sexy Lingerie. Sexy Lingerie Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America, Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Sexy Lingerie in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers in the region and high demand for several styles of lingerie from the feminine populace in the region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Sexy Lingerie in this region.

Access 102 page research report with TOC on "Sexy Lingerie Industry" available with Radiant Insights, Inc.

The key players of Sexy Lingerie Market are MAS Holdings Limited, Hanes, L Brands Inc., Groupe Chantelle, LVMH, Marks and Spencer, Jockey International Inc., Ann Summers, and H&M. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

