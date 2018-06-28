Bitcoin BCH Sponsors ITV4 Televised BAMMA Fight Night

LONDON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The UK's biggest MMA promotion BAMMA have agreed a partnership with Coingeek.com for Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to become BAMMA's headline sponsor of BAMMA Fight Night: London tonight, Thursday 28th June 2018.

Coingeek.com offer news, expertise and advice for investors looking to trade in the cryptocurrency marketplace through BCH, the one true Bitcoin. They will partner with BAMMA for the event which will be broadcast on ITV4 after the England v Belgium World Cup match.

Live from the world famous York Hall in London the event will be headlined by a long awaited champion vs champion bout as Lightweight BAMMA world champion, Rhys McKee, will defend his title against World Welterweight champion, Terry Brazier.

The event will be broadcast live on ITV4 and will also see 'Chopper' Chi-Lewis Parry face off with Lukasz 'The Punisher' Parobie in a heavyweight semi-main event.

Paul Benson - Head Of Commercial, BAMMA "We are all excited to be partnering with Coingeek.com and BCH ahead of BAMMA Fight Night: London. The emergence of Bitcoin Cash as a genuine low transaction fee currency has been such an interesting news story over the last 12 months. The team at Coingeek.com provide fantastic advice for those wanting to take the plunge into the world of Bitcoin BCH. We are delighted to be working with them to grow BCH amongst the BAMMA fanbase."

Mark Hebblewhite- Marketing Director, CoinGeek.com, added: "Bitcoin BCH has seen incredible growth since bringing the true essence of Bitcoin back on August 1st last year. Sponsorships like this will help us grow the liquidity of BCH and highlight to merchants the value of its incomparably low transaction fees."

BAMMA Fight Night: London takes place at York Hall, London on Thursday 28th June 2018. Tickets are available now from http://bit.ly/BAMMA36