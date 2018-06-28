

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $10.38 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $10.95 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lindsay Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $17.90 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $169.57 million from $151.53 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q3): $169.57 Mln vs. $151.53 Mln last year.



