WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.
The company's earnings totaled $10.38 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $10.95 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Lindsay Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $17.90 million or $1.66 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $169.57 million from $151.53 million last year.
Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q3): $169.57 Mln vs. $151.53 Mln last year.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX