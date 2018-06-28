British Blockchain Startup Launches New Network to Power a Fairer, Faster, Safer Internet

LONDON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

~ The new 'DADI' network will be faster, fairer, safer and majority-owned by the public ~

~ Consumers will earn income by contributing spare computing power to the network ~

~ DADI raised $30m in January, in the UK's largest early-stage funding round of 2018 ~

A British technology startup today begins the rollout of its revolutionary 'DADI' network - the Decentralized Architecture for a Democratic Internet.

The new peer-to-peer network, which is built on blockchain technology and the concept of 'fog computing', is faster, more secure and up to 60% cheaper than the Internet's existing infrastructure. Aiming to wrestle back control of the Internet from corporate technology giants such as Amazon and Microsoft, it will be powered and majority-owned by the public.

The DADI network was built by a world-class group of technology experts, with over 300 years collective experience in technical leadership roles at brands including the BBC, Barclays, Diesel, Renault and Nike. The team spent four years and $2 million of direct personal investment in Research & Development, preparing the network's launch. The business then closed a $30million crowdfunding round for its blockchain-based concept this January, in the UK's largest first-level funding round of 2018 so far.

The new DADI network represents a radical overhaul of the current approach to hosting, storing and distributing data on the Internet - which sees information stored and served from costly data centres that are predominantly managed and monetised by large technology corporates. As adoption of this approach reaches maturity, three quarters (74%) of the market is now controlled by just four technology companies: Microsoft (31%), Amazon (26%), IBM (9%) and Google (8%).

In contrast, the DADI network will be 'decentralized', running on spare computing power in millions of businesses and homes around the world. Consumers will be able to link their own device, and earn income in exchange for becoming a contributor to the network. The level of this income will vary depending on the amount of power each user contributes to the network. Businesses will be able to build, store and serve content on a network that is faster, more secure and up to 60% cheaper than existing alternatives.

Explaining this new approach, DADI founder and CEO Joseph Denne, said, "A vast amount of computational power currently goes unused in homes and businesses, around the world. Expensive computers, games consoles, set-top boxes, smart televisions and other devices spend large amounts of their life unused or in standby mode. And that's the power we'll harness for this new network - drastically reducing reliance on expensive data centres that harm the environment."

"In the same way that homeowners can now install solar panels and sell excess electricity back to the National Grid, the public will be able to connect their devices in the home to the DADI network - earning passive income as a contributor and part-owner of a fairer, faster, safer Internet."

The team behind DADI prioritises purpose before profit. Just 10% of revenue generated by the network will be retained for maintenance costs, while 85% will be passed directly to consumers and businesses offering up spare computing power to the network. The remaining 5% of revenues will be allocated to the new DADI Foundation - a charitable organization focused on the promotion of democracy and fair Internet access for all. The foundation is led by Jennifer Martin-Nye - previously a human rights advisor to the People's Postcode Lottery, the world's third-largest charitable donor.

Paul Regan, Product Director at DADI, added, "In countries like the UK and U.S., we must remember how much easier unrestricted access to the web has made our lives - and how important it is for the Internet to be supported by open and fair practices. We are at risk of sleepwalking into giving irreversible control to large corporations of digital services that should at least be shared by all - and at best be a basic human right. That's why we are committed to making sure the DADI network will always be owned collectively by the public for the benefit of the public."

Early adopters can begin contributing to the DADI network from July. The full public rollout of DADI network contribution will take place over the remainder of 2018, with onboarding managed through a controlled availability process by geographic region - on a first come, first serve basis. To register early interest, visit: https://dadi.cloud/en/network

Businesses can begin building on the DADI network today. For more information, visit: https://dadi.cloud

About DADI

DADI is the Decentralized Architecture for a Democratic Internet. Its network provides an optimized marketplace for computing resource that allows individuals and businesses to contribute spare capacity - from laptops, games consoles, mobile phones and other connected devices - and earn a residual income through its use.

The marketplace is decentralized, autonomous and governed by blockchain technology, in contrast to traditional cloud platforms that centralise control and network revenues. The business will launch a suite of web services over the course of this year, powered by the DADI network. The business is entering strategic partnerships to support the DADI network roll-out from this month, which will include the deployment of dedicated network devices.

For more information, including the DADI product roadmap and business documentation, visit: https://dadi.cloud/ or follow DADI on Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and GitHub

About DADI+

DADI+ provides premium support for enterprise customers running DADI web services in the cloud, offering 24/7 cover, set-up, integration and ongoing implementation support. DADI+ supports running web services on private, public and decentralized cloud (i.e. the DADI network). The premium support team works with over 200 digital brands for companies such as Haymarket Media, Bauer Media, Monocle and Virgin Limited Edition, as well as partners - digital agencies and development companies - implementing DADI web services for their clients.

