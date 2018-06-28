Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - Tidal Royalty Corporation (CSE:RLTY) ("Tidal Royalty" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Terry Taouss as President of the company. In this role, Mr. Taouss will have responsibility over day-to-day operations with a focus on continuing to build out the organization's transactional capabilities.

"I am extremely excited to have someone with Terry's extensive deal-making and operation-scaling experience on our team," said Paul Rosen, CEO and Chairman of Tidal Royalty. "Terry joined the Tidal Royalty team in February in an operational capacity and quickly distinguished himself through his ability to identify opportunities and creatively structure deals."

Mr. Rosen added: "The Tidal Royalty team has spent the last 11 months travelling the U.S., meeting with licensed operators in virtually every state that has a regulated cannabis industry. We continue to build a sizable pipeline of opportunities. With Terry in the role of president, we continue to add to a management team that I believe is uniquely qualified to execute on our business plan."

Mr. Taouss is an entrepreneur with operational experience scaling fast-growing businesses. He was part of the founding management team at SiteScout, an advertising technology company that he helped profitably lead through its acquisition in 2013. Mr. Taouss subsequently served as the Managing Director of Centro Canada, with carriage over strategy, product, marketing and sales, and was a member of the Centro executive team, helping guide strategy for the company's broader technology and services offering. Mr. Taouss is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada and practiced corporate law in Canada for several years. He received a J.D. from Osgoode Hall Law School and an MBA from the University of Toronto.

"I have been fortunate to have been involved with a number of high-growth companies during my career and the management team at Tidal Royalty is definitely among the strongest," stated Mr. Taouss. "The Tidal Royalty team has already put in the substantial work to build a deal pipeline consisting of high-caliber businesses across multiple states in the U.S. I am confident that we have the team and the business plan in place to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us."

Other Corporate Matters

Tidal Royalty is a royalty financing company focused specifically on the United States and provides financing in United States dollars ("USD"). While Tidal Royalty trades on the CSE, it currently has, and anticipates that it will continue to have, a significant international following and investor base. As such, the Company announces that it has applied for, and received, approval to have its shares trade in USD. The Company's shares will commence trading as RLTY.U as of Friday, June 29,2018, as per the CSE Bulletin that was issued to this effect.

About Tidal Royalty

Tidal Royalty provides royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Led by an executive team with extensive industry experience in Canada and the U.S., Tidal Royalty provides operators with the funding they need to grow their business. Operators benefit from non-dilutive capital and investors get top-line access to a diversified portfolio of companies that will form the future of this transformative industry.

Tidal Royalty has raised approximately $40MM to date by way of private placements, which it intends to use primarily for royalty financings and for general corporate purposes. The company was founded by experienced cannabis industry executives and provides expansion financing to licensed U.S. operators across multiple verticals, including cultivation, processing and manufacturing, dispensing, and ancillary services. Tidal Royalty directs interested stakeholders to visit its website at www.tidalroyalty.com to view the company's Corporate Presentation for more details, and the CSE's website to view the company's Listing Statement.

