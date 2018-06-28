

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Thursday morning as U.S. stocks were poised to steady after significant recent losses.



Gold was down $2 at $1258/oz, the lowest in more than six months. A stronger dollar and rate hike expectations have diminished golds value in 2018.



An updated estimate on U.S. first-quarter economic growth is set for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with economists expecting at least 2.2% growth.



Weekly jobless claims are also on tap, with economists forecasting 220,000 claims.



Globally, attention will be paid to the two-day European Union meeting on migration policy that's kicking off in Brussels today.



European stocks were lower at mid-day in Paris.



