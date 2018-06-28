

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neuronetics, Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5.5 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Market on June 28, 2018 under the ticker symbol, STIM. The offering is scheduled to close on July 2, 2018.



Neuronetics is a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. The company's first commercial product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the FDA to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder that have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX