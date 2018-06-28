Purolite Life Sciences Announces the Launch of Praesto Jetted A50 Using Proprietary Jetting Technology - Leading the Future of Protein A Chromatography Resins

LLANTRISANT, Wales, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Purolite Life Sciences, a leading provider of chromatography resins, announced today the commercialisation of a novel next generation Protein A agarose resin - Praesto Jetted A50. As a pioneer in resin innovation for close to 40 years, Purolite Life Sciences has revolutionised the future of chromatography by combining 'Jetting' technology - an innovative process that produces uniform size agarose beads with a very narrow particle size distribution - together with a new, high performance Protein A ligand, NGL-Impact A, from Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

In multiple successive trials, Praesto Jetted A50 has consistently shown significantly improved performance over today's market leading Protein A resins, due to the unique benefits of an innovative new ligand coupled to a novel jetted base matrix. The result is a new, best in class agarose based Protein A resin that delivers exceptional performance in terms of capacity, pressure flow and lifetime; whilst bioburden risks and cross-contamination in processes are managed more effectively due to the ability to use higher concentrations of sodium hydroxide.

Chris Major, Global Sales Director at Purolite Life Sciences, said, "Innovation is at the heart of this new Protein A resin, and is the result of over 70 years combined expertise between Purolite's jetted resin innovation, together with Repligen's ligand technology expertise. Jetted resins provide superior performance characteristics over traditional resins, including improved pressure flow, resolution and packing reproducibility due to the bead uniformity. This new resin addresses the increased titres from today's bioreactors, and allows customers to increase productivity from the same manufacturing footprint."

Steve Tingley, VP of Sales at Repligen added, "We are very pleased to be working with Purolite Life Sciences supplying our new high performance NGL-Impact ligand, developed in collaboration with Navigo GmbH. We look forward to seeing how the ligand performs in the marketplace in combination with jetted agarose technology."

The production of Jetted agarose bead technology is environmentally friendly as it eliminates organic solvents like toluene commonly used in traditional manufacturing and is a major advancement in 'green manufacturing'.

Don Brodie, Executive VP at Purolite Life Sciences, "Over the last five years we have focused on innovation and investment, leveraging nearly four decades of resin expertise, applying this to our Protein A portfolio and commercialising our jetting bead technology. Our commitment to the Life Sciences industry is deep and I am delighted that we have launched not only a best in class Protein A resin with Praesto Jetted A50 but in the autumn of 2018 we will also bring on line our state of the art 100,000 L UK agarose manufacturing facility, which combined with Repligen's comprehensive business continuity plans addresses vital security of supply requirements within the industry."

About Purolite Life Sciences

Purolite is a leading manufacturer of quality ion exchange, catalyst, adsorbent and specialty high-performance resins headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA and is the only company that focuses 100% of its resources on the development and production of resin technology. Founded in 1981, Purolite has close to four decades of resin innovation and manufacturing experience and more than twenty-five years' regulatory experience. As a trusted supplier of resin to the world's most regulated industries, Purolite has global manufacturing facilities in the USA, Asia and Europe.

Leveraging close to 40 years of resin expertise, Purolite Life Sciences offers a range of bioprocess scale high flow agarose resins for the purification of monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins. The Praesto product portfolio improves DSP efficiencies while reducing both clinical development and the manufacturing cost of biological therapeutics.

Please visit http://www.purolitelifesciences.com for more information.

