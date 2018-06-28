ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ProMIS' shareholders show overwhelming support for all resolutions

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX:PMN) (OTCQB:ARFXF) (the "Corporation"), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the voting results of the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada (the "Meeting").



The Corporation is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions announced in the Management Proxy Circular and placed before the Meeting were overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 86,988,509, representing 35.4% of the Corporation's outstanding common shares. A total of 86,773,839 common shares were represented by proxy and 214,670 common shares were represented by shareholders present in person.

"Today's Annual General Meeting marks the third anniversary of ProMIS Neurosciences" stated Eugene Williams, ProMIS Executive Chairman. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the ProMIS management team I would like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their on-going support and look forward to continued progress addressing neurodegenerative diseases."

In particular, the following are the voting results for the 86,773,839 common shares that were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The following directors were elected, with each nominee receiving more than 75% of the votes cast:

DIRECTOR FOR WITHHELD Neil Cashman, M.D. 85,285,559 1,702,950 Elliot Goldstein, M.D. 80,434,204 6,554,305 Patrick D. Kirwin 84,580,179 2,408,330 Johannes Roth 66,620,993 20,367,516 Eugene Williams 80,427,424 6,561,085 William Wyman 83,952,679 3,035,830 Richard J. Gregory, PH.D. 84,325,959 2,662,550 Anthony Giovinazzo, C. DIR., A.C.C. 68,216,813 18,771,696

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed auditor of the Corporation. Shares voted in person and by proxies received represented 85,164,959 votes FOR and 1,823,550 votes WITHHELD.





votes FOR and votes WITHHELD. The resolution to continue the stock option plan was passed by a majority vote of the disinterested shareholders. There were 76,742,163 common shares voted FOR the resolution and 10,031,676 common shares voted AGAINST the resolution. The 27,340,220 common shares held by Insiders of the Corporation were excluded from and not counted in the vote tally.

For more details on the matters discussed at the Meeting, please refer to the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular, a copy of which is available under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/).

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicine therapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.TO, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

For further information please consult the Company's website at: www.promisneurosciences.com (http://www.promisneurosciences.com)

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on LinkedIn

Media inquiries for ProMIS

David Schull

RussoPartners/LLC

David.Schull@russopartnersllc.com

Tel. 858 717-2310

Investor Relations inquiries for ProMIS

Alpine Equity Advisors

Nicholas Rigopulos, President

nick@alpineequityadv.com

Tel. 617 901-0785

Dr. Elliot Goldstein

President and Chief Executive Officer, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

Tel. 415 341-5783

Elliot.goldstein@promisneurosciences.com

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ProMIS Neurosciences via Globenewswire

