Klövern AB (publ): Klövern divests seven properties in Härnösand, Sollefteå, Falun and Örebro for SEK 1,145 million

Klövern divests seven properties in Härnösand, Sollefteå, Falun and Örebro for a total underlying property value of SEK 1,145 million. The properties' lettable area amounts to around 155,000 sq.m. and consists primarily of office space and educational facilities. The rental value amounts to SEK 141 million, the average remaining lease contract period is 3,5 years and the economic occupancy rate amounts to around 91 per cent.

In Örebro the property Vindhjulet 3 is divested, in Sollefteå the property Remsle 13:64 is sold and in Härnösand the properties Seminariet 16, Ädelstenen 6 and Ön 2:41 are divested. In Falun, the properties Falun 8:9 and Kvarnberget 1:6 are divested.

Large tenants in the properties are: Transportstyrelsen, Härnösands kommun, Falu kommun, Sollefteå kommun, Statkraft and Högskolan Dalarna.

Transfer of possession is planned to take place on 31 August 2018.

