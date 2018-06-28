SINGAPORE, June 28, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - HP Inc. and Spikes Asia today announced the launch of the Young Spikes Design Competition. It will be held in the lead up to the Spikes Asia Festival, taking place in Singapore from September 26-28, 2018. The competition, which is open to Under-30 executives from across the Asia Pacific and Japan region, expands the existing line-up of Design, Digital, Integrated, Media and PR Young Spikes Competition categories."Spikes Asia is all about celebrating creativity in communications as well as nurturing and developing the next generation of talent," said Joe Pullos, Festival Director, Spikes Asia. "As consumers are faced with more media choices than ever before, there is an increasing need for brands to stand out. Print has the ability to do just that - create an emotional connection, earn attention, surprise and delight - in a way that cannot be digitally replicated. We are really excited to partner with HP on our existing student print competition, and to create a new competition for under 30's that celebrates design in print and provides participants with an understanding of how print can be used by brands."The Young Spikes design competition is open for registration from June 28, 2018. It challenges participants to leverage HP's Graphics Solutions technologies to engage with their target audiences."Print and packaging have shown to be more emotionally impactful than digital alone in building brand engagement," said Puneet Chadha, Director of Marketing, Graphics Solutions Business, Asia Pacific and Japan, HP Inc. "As we reinvent the possibilities of print with our technologies, we enable brands to create targeted campaigns that are more relevant to their consumers. Through our partnership with Spikes Asia, we aim to show how a creative-led approach can drive business impact."Young Spikes Design CompetitionThis competition consists of two rounds - the first is an online submission with shortlisted teams advancing to compete in round 2 at the Spikes Asia Festival.The competition brief for the first round will be released on July 11, 2018, via a live briefing. At the session, HP brand marketers will showcase the possibilities of digital print, providing examples where brands successfully leveraged HP's digital print technology. It will take place at HP's Graphics Solutions Centre of Excellence (CoE), which offers businesses in Asia Pacific and Japan direct access to HP's digital printing portfolio and solutions.Participants based outside of Singapore will be able to watch a livestream on the Spikes Asia Facebook page.Submission of entries will close on July 27, 2018. The entries will be evaluated by a panel of nine judges, and shortlisted winners will be announced on August 23, 2018.At least three teams will be shortlisted for the second round of the competition. HP and Spikes Asia will invite up to two overseas teams, consisting of two members each, to attend the live briefing at the Festival, with paid flights and accommodations. All shortlisted teams will be given a Young Spikes Creative delegate pass valued at S$660 each. The passes will grant access to all Festival events.The winner of the competition will be honored with the Spikes Award Medal at the Awards Ceremony on September 28, 2018.HP and Spikes Asia are also partnering for the Student Creative Award for Print Competition, an existing competition meant to encourage aspiring talent in the region.Student Creative Award for Print CompetitionThis competition is open to all full-time tertiary students aged 18-25 -- a scan of a valid student pass must be submitted for verification. Students are tasked to create an A3 poster in accordance with the brief. Registration and submission of entries will close on August 17, 2018.The winner of the competition will be announced on September 5, 2018 and will be awarded the Spikes Asia Medal at the Awards Ceremony on September 28, 2018. HP and Spikes Asia will invite the winner to the Festival, who will receive a Spikes Student delegate pass valued at S$305. Flights and accommodations will be covered if the winner is not based in Singapore.Registration for the competitions is now open.For the Young Spikes Design Competition, please register here: www.spikes.asia/young-spikes-competitions/young-spikes-design-competition.For the Student Creative Award for Print Competition, please register here: www.spikes.asia/young-spikes-competitions/student-print-competition. To find out more about how brands have successfully used print in their campaigns and how you can do so, visit HP for Brands: https://bit.ly/2IzdOfk.About HPHP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.About Spikes AsiaThe Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity celebrating and inspiring Asia-Pacific creativity in advertising.Building on 30 years of the illustrious Spikes Awards, the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity is the result of a collaboration between the organisers of Cannes Lions and Haymarket, publishers of Campaign Asia Pacific. The Festival provides the region's growing creative and advertising industry with a platform to network and exchange ideas, bringing together some of the finest creative thinkers from across the region and around the world. Spikes Asia, attended by over 1,800 delegates in 2016, offers an inspirational programme of seminars, tech talks and forums, focusing on creativity and learning, exhibitions of creative work from Asia-Pacific, networking events in the evening and the Spikes Asia award show.The Spikes Awards, judged by leading international and regional creatives, honour the best creative work in the categories of Film, Print & Publishing, Outdoor, Radio, Digital, Integrated, Direct, Promo & Activation, Media, Print & Outdoor Craft, Film Craft, Digital Craft, Design, Mobile, PR, Entertainment, Healthcare, Creative Effectiveness, Music and Innovation.Incorporating Tangrams Effectiveness@Spikes brings 15 years of celebrating Effectiveness and Strategy under one roof. The Tangrams celebrate the latest thinking in marketing effectiveness and showcase the very best examples of effective brand building from Asia Pacific. 