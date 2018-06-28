

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Thursday morning as the trade squabbles between the U.S. and China threatened to take a turn for the worse.



WTI light sweet oil was down 2 cents to $72.72 a barrel, having touched a 7-month peak in the previous session.



A massive drop in U.S. oil stockpiles has fueled the recent rally, but a stronger U.S. dollar has capped gains.



The Energy Information Administration said U.S. oil inventories plunged 9.9 million barrels last week, confirming similar figures from the American Petroleum Institute.



An updated estimate on U.S. first-quarter economic growth is set for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with economists expecting at least 2.2% growth.



Weekly jobless claims are also on tap, with economists forecasting 220,000 claims.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX