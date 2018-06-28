

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) said Thursday that it intends to sell several energy infrastructure assets, including its entire portfolio of U.S. wind and U.S. solar assets, as well as certain U.S. midstream assets. The board of directors approved the asset sales on June 25.



Midstream assets included in the planned sales are Mississippi Hub, LLC, an underground salt dome with 22 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of working natural gas storage capacity located near Jackson, Miss. along with related compression and pipeline facilities, and the company's 90.9-percent ownership interest in Bay Gas Storage Company, Ltd., a 20 Bcf natural gas storage facility near Mobile, Ala. Both storage facilities are part of Sempra LNG & Midstream.



Also part of the planned sales are all of Sempra Renewables' solar and wind assets and investments, including wholly owned facilities, and joint-venture and tax-equity investments with a total generating capacity of approximately 2,600 megawatts, as well as projects in development.



Sempra Energy said it expects to record impairment charges related to certain of these assets totaling approximately $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion, or approximately $870 million to $925 million after tax and non-controlling interests, in the second quarter 2018. These impairment charges will result primarily from adjusting the related assets' recorded values to the lesser of carrying value or estimated fair value, less costs to sell, as applicable.



The company does not expect that any of the impairment charges will result in future cash expenditures, other than costs to sell. Gains, if any, from the sale of the wind and solar assets and investments would be recorded at the time of sale.



