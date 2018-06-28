One News Page Launches Live Wimbledon News Section

LONDON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One News Page announces today that it has launched a section of its news portal entirely dedicated to breaking news and results from the Wimbledon Tennis Championships taking place this July.

A major staple of the year's tennis calendar, Wimbledon fans will be able to catch up on the latest wins, losses, faults and aces all from one dedicated page, which will update live with breaking stories as and when they occur. One News Page has made strides in providing live pages and sections for their readership in recent months, and this year's Wimbledon Championships will now be easier than ever to connect with thanks to the portal's dedicated and exhaustive new section.

Wimbledon is always an epicentre for high sports drama as the biggest names in tennis come together to play for the coveted trophy. So many of the sport's biggest-ever stars have been here - and this year, there's everything to play for, with this event being the one to watch - and the one to win - for so many of tennis' best players. All eyes will likely be on both Roger Federer - who continues to break records and to up his winning streak - and Rafael Nadal, who is looking to reach the grand final for the first time in seven years after a blistering performance at the French Open.

"Wimbledon is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar year after year," advises Dr Marc Pinter-Krainer, CEO of One News Page. "We're therefore helping our readers to join in on the action and to stay updated with a live, rolling feed of the biggest stories and events from this year's tournament - indexed exclusively from verified and trusted sources. It should prove to be an exciting few weeks of tennis!"

Readers can now access the Wimbledon news section directly from One News Page's main page, available at https://www.onenewspage.com/s/tennis/wimbledon.htm. The page will update with live news and rolling stories as they occur, allowing readers to only ever need to use one page to follow and discover news articles and videos as they are published.

Access to One News Page and its comprehensive archive of more than 100 million news references and videos is completely free of charge. Available across all mobile and desktop devices it is committed to growth, having undergone a number of efficiency enhancements in recent months to allow it to become arguably the fastest news portal of its kind in the world.

